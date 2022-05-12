JEvery morning he studies the newspapers, the nameless Iranian ambassador, 1947, in Cairo. In the midst of turbulent times of upheaval, he is supposed to carry out two assignments of an almost private nature: bring Queen Fausia back from her home country to Tehran to her husband Mohammed-Reza Pahlavi, who married her eight years ago, and finally arrange for the transfer of the shah’s father’s body, who died three years ago died in Johannesburg and has since been temporarily stored in the Egyptian capital.

Amir Hassan Cheheltan, born in 1956, is a sensitive observer of the situation and developments in Iran, as is shown by his articles for this newspaper, which are collected together with others in the volume “Tehran Kiosk”. In literary terms, the less he deals explicitly with the overthrow of the Shah, the better he is. It is no coincidence that “The Calligrapher of Isfahan” is his best novel, which, of course, also says a lot about the present. Cheheltan’s new novel, A Love in Cairo, now sheds light on the early years after the Shah’s accession to the throne.

The European: a savage?

Again Cheheltan uses the historical framework for a commentary on current conditions. Sometimes he’s not exactly squeamish: the ambassador has his eye on Sakineh, an American who has converted to Islam, but breaks up with her as soon as he’s slept with her. Her husband, an Indian philosopher, has a clear position on the West: “The European is a savage, a thief who behaves like the crown of creation, the best that the universe has to offer.” At times, Cheheltan has but also a clever twist, as when he put the words into the mouth of the Egyptian prime minister: “I have been informed that the Iranian government has blocked a demonstration planned in Tehran in favor of the Palestinian Arabs.”



Amir Hassan Cheheltan: “A love in Cairo”. Novel. Translated from the Persian by Jutta Himmelreich. Verlag C. H. Beck, Munich 2022. 380 p., hardcover, €25.

:



Image: Publisher



The central moments in this novel are the questions of how the individual states behave towards Palestine and the Israel that is to be founded, whether and how they tolerate Judaism, how united they stand against it and which state dress they prefer for themselves. A number of Arab states have been in their infancy since the First World War, Egypt will leave the monarchy behind in a few years, while the mufti of Jerusalem, speaking to the ambassador, firmly stated: “Democracy and parliaments are not for us.” And it is possible that Cheheltan is not only aiming at the past, but also has a current anamnesis in mind.







With an ironic undertone

This leads to the problem of this story-poor and talkative novel. The translation is again by Jutta Himmelreich and thus guarantees a “smooth” reading. The ironic undertone does the rest. The nameless ambassador, who is terribly bored with everything that’s going on in the world, reaches the point in every conversation where he can say: “I have one more question”, namely how the other person feels about Fausia. The man is a successful figure when it comes to demonstrating the non-binding nature of his diplomacy and private life. His lust for a career can undoubtedly be read as a reflection of the lust for power of individual states. In many cases, however, Cheheltan seems to have no concept in this novel. Precisely because he puts clear words into the mouths of individual characters, the indecisiveness in the dramaturgy at other points almost looks like rumblings. The Shah in the background also remains completely pale, and there is hardly anything to indicate – directly or ex negativo – why this man’s fall should become a central theme in contemporary Iranian literature.

Cheheltan has chosen a difficult path as a writer. After longer stays abroad, which were also caused by repression, he now lives and works in Iran. Censorship still affects him. “A Love in Cairo” deals with the relationship between the Islamic and Jewish world against the background of the looming Cold War. This is explosive and highly topical, but he did not quite succeed in literary terms. Anyone who reads the novel as a non-fiction book, takes it as a stimulus to deal with the times and the problems has gained. If you don’t, you might be wondering why Cheheltan was so keen to tell the story of an ambassador who fails across the board.

Amir Hassan Cheheltan: “A love in Cairo”. Novel. Translated from the Persian by Jutta Himmelreich. Verlag C. H. Beck, Munich 2022. 380 p., hardcover, 25 euros.