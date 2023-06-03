Pachuca, Hidalgo.- In a final history of the Liga MX Femenil, the hidalgo stadiumof the Pachuca gophershoused the Going to record a new attendance record; 20,832 spectators attended the game today and saw the reaction of the Club America Eagles to take advantage prior to the defining duel next Monday, in the Aztec stadium.

Those directed by Angel Villacampa tried first before conceding the goal through Veronica Charlyn Corral (19′)who was missing at the beginning but with the assistance of Monica Ocampo After a bad start, Azulcrema finished off at the mouth of the goal to beat Itzel Gonzalez.

Before exceeding the first 10′ the local goalkeeper, Esthefany Barrerasmade the first save of the night by bailing in good form to block the shot from Kiana Palacios. Soon after he flew to his right to make a fine catch on the shot from Cassandra Cuevas.

Charlyn Corral put Pachuca ahead

middle jam

The club commanded by Juan Carlos Cacho got a boost of encouragement after the goal Charlien Corral who had the most scores to make before the break, however none prospered and left the Eagles who came out to complement with the amulet of katty martinez to flip the result.

‘killer’ terrified the hidalguenses who were overcome in the first moments of the second half until receiving a penalty against, due to a handball Viridiana Salazar that whistling, Katia Itzel Garciareviewed in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The specialist in criminal collections, Andrea Pereyra (67′)took the round and halfway up managed to beat Esthefanny Barreras. América took flight and in less than five minutes managed the somersault after a filtered pass to Kiana Palacios who preferred to attend Katty Martinez (72′) to only push the second of the Eagles and his goal 116 in Women’s MX League.

The goals of the visit victimized the gophers that still in aggregate they tried to tie in a good play based on walls that Monica Ocampo tried to finish though Itzel Gonzalez with a good reading he cut off the last opportunity that was presented to him Pachuca this Friday. 1-2 end.