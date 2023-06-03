During an interview on the “El deportivo en otra cancha” program, a tense moment broke out between Flor Polo and Paco Bazán when the young woman flatly refused to talk about her private life. At the driver’s insistence on inquiring about her relationship with Nestor Villanueva, father of her children, Flor stated: “I’m not going to touch the subject, I’m not going to talk about anything.” Susy Díaz’s daughter made it clear that she considers her personal life a private matter and that she prefers to focus on her current projects.

In the middle of the exchange of words, Bazán accused Florcita of always showing off her private life, to which she forcefully replied that it was not like that and that people were more interested in learning about their professional projects. The driver argued that those who have built her image based on her personal life open the door to these incisive questions, but Florcita reaffirmed that she has learned not to air her privacy and remained firm in her refusal. to talk about it.

However, the tension did not dissipate and continued when Florcita was asked about her projects as an entertainer in the Las Sabrosas de la cumbia group, but not before mentioning that she felt she had lost her charisma and that she seemed to enjoy the world of entertainment less. show than in the past. Given this, the popular daughter of Susy Díaz reminded her that she would only talk about her professional projects and would not go into more detail.

Finally, Florcita introduced the members of the cumbia group, who tried to lighten the atmosphere by inviting Paco Bazán to dance with them. However, the driver flatly refused, arguing that he only danced with his wife and with no other women. This situation created an uncomfortable climate on the set, but it did not prevent the artists from announcing the next dates of their presentations. Paco, for his part, invited them to go on an upcoming program, hinting that he preferred that they do it alone.

