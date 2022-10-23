Rayadas de Monterrey and UANL Tigers they were considered the best clubs in the Concacaf zone by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

In addition, both Mexican clubs are in the top 20 of the best clubs worldwide within the female category nowadays.

Within the Concacaf Women’s Club Ranking, Rayadas de Monterrey climbed to first place with a total of 247 points, leaving Tigres de la UANL in second place with a total of 237.

The other two clubs that are in the top ten of Concacaf They are Chivas del Guadalajara in fifth position with 210 units, while the Águilas del América are in eighth place.

Said Ranking of the Concacaf zone covers the period from October of last year to September of this year 2022, according to the IFFHS.

In this Concacaf Rankin, are the clubs of the United States league, which are OL Reign and Washington Spirit tied for third with 225 points, Portland Thorns in sixth with 196 and the Kansas City Current and Chicago Red Stars in ninth and tenth respectively.

The Alajuelense of Costa Rica is the only team that is not from the Mexico zone and USA in said Ranking of the Concacaf zone. The Costa Rican team is in seventh position with 188 units.

For its part, in the Ranking of Women’s Clubs in the World, the only Mexican teams that appear are Rayadas de Monterrey and Tigres de la UANL in positions twelve and fifteen, respectively.