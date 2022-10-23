At a rally at the church of Valdemiro Santiago, the president said that the role is “coveted by the bad”

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), made comparisons with his opponent, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, this Sunday (23.Oct.2022). In a speech at the World Church of the Power of God, in São Paulo (SP), he said that he is not the same as “9 finger guy”in reference to the PT.

“As the left says that all politicians are equal. I’m not like that 9-fingered guy, no”declared.

Bolsonaro also spoke about Lula’s absence from the debate on Record TVscheduled for this Sunday (Oct 23): “The guy won’t”.

Instead of the meeting between the 2 candidates for the Planalto, the São Paulo broadcaster will have an interview with the Chief Executive at 21:30. According to Bolsonaro, the presidency “It’s not a paradise. Quite the contrary: it is a chair coveted by the wicked.”.

The President also stated that the State “has its social function”Besides compare the extinct Family Scholarship as Brazil aid. According to him, with the new benefit, it is possible to purchase “3 times more picanha”.

“In our government, dividing Auxílio Brasil by the current price of picanha, you buy (sic) 3 times more picanha. This is not my favor, the money is yours. As he no longer deviates, he can give a worthy help”said.

Despite the declaration being a criticism of Lula, who usually says that, if elected, in his government people will go back to eating picanhaBolsonaro did not name the 2nd turn opponent.

Watch Bolsonaro’s speech (31min20):