Mazatlan.- Mazatlan FC Women could not in the debut at home to fall 3-2, against Cruz Azul, in a duel of matchday one of the Apertura 2023, of the Women’s MX League.

The Cañoneras began winning 2-0 and could not maintain the advantageto finish without units in the presentation before his fans, with Miguel Ángel Razo, as the new coach.

Actions

Mazatlán achieved the first danger at 8′, after stealing the ball, at the start, Magali Cuadrado was in front of the goal, but the light blue goalkeeper came out in time to reduce the shot.

the mazatlan, María Cristiana Montaño had a dream debut in the Women’s MX League, with a great goal at minute 18′, the one born in the port He took the goalkeeper ahead and took a good tip shot that slipped into the frame, making it 1-0.

Las Cañoneras continued with their offensive vocation, and it was at minute 21, when the second came, after a cross from Melisa Ramos on the left wing, Gaby Juárez, and Cuadrado made a screen, so that the second Magalí Cuadrado put the ball next to the post to make it 2-0.

heavenly reaction

Cruz Azul was not far behind and went on the attack to respond quickly, with a great goal from Edith Carmona, who hit him with a wide shot, to overcome Claudia Lozoya, by placing the shot on the square of the door, in order to put the score 1-2 at minute 31 ‘.

At 41′ Ana García overflowed down the right wing, reaching the edge of the area, to give a filtered pass to Megan Cavanaugh, hitting it with first intention, but the ball crashed into the post.

The Machine took advantage of a Claudia Lozaya’s mistake to match the cards

At 46′, the American Megan Cavanaugh, He finished off with a header to equalize the score 2-2, and go like that at halftime.

For the second half, Cruz Azul went to the front and managed to turn the score around, when the clock marked 61′, after a free kick that María Peraza was able to finish off, so that the machine was 3-2.

Mazatlán searched for the end, but the equalizer did not arrive and the defeat was consummated in the debut of the tournament.