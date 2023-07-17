Pd, only one innovation by Schlein: the chromosomal one





Of innovations at the helm of the Pd Elly Schlein he carried only one: the chromosomal one. His arrival at the Nazarene hasn’t changed the internal and external balance of a party in perennial identity crisis by a single iota. With the difference that, writes www.liberoquotidiano.it, as an “external” to the dem (before the primaries she didn’t even have a card) she had passed off as a great reformer. Also for this reason the so-called “Schlein effect” is backfiring like a boomerang. Since with great powers come great responsibilities, and given the congenital intolerance of the left, his party mates could lose patience even earlier than usual precisely because the magic wand has never been drawn. Next year miscellaneous regions will go to the vote, there will be a need for coalitions, but no cartel will ever be competitive as long as its Democratic Party remains around 20%, will continue to take a beating and insist on seeking a ticket with the M5S.

In addition, it will renew the European Parliament with the proportional, and if the Democratic Party really wants to undermine the Brothers of Italy it must give signs of life. Elly Schlein it’s not sending any. On the contrary, however, according to what reported by Dagospy, the dem is already enveloped in a wind of separation which, however, does not start from the grumbling of the Pd base but from inside her home. Physically. In fact, D’Agostino’s site launched the indiscretion that his love story with Paola Belloni would have come to an end. It certainly doesn’t mean that the queer fairy tale most loved by progressives from all over Italy has really fallen apart. However, no denials have come. Maybe to keep Belloni safe. Also because already last spring Schlein’s highly reserved companion said she was annoyed by the morbid curiosity on the part of the Italian magazines towards the openly new leader LGBTQ+, and of having “been overwhelmed, but fortunately not annihilated” by the forced outing of their photos that ended up in the newspapers “because I have a network of friends and family that supports me. I just wonder what would have happened if I hadn’t had this network».

