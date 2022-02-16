Nuevo León, Monterrey.- Katty Martínez will play again with the Mexican National Team after suffering an injury in the Apertura 2021 tournament that left her out for half of the regular Liga MX Femenil tournament. She returned to activity but only in the second leg, where she had to go out again due to a strong contact with the goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez.

That night of December 13, ‘Killer’ Martínez was seen with tears in his eyes after leaving the Universitario pitch, however, since he began his role as striker for Club América Femenil, he looks inspired and eager to obtain the individual scoring title after reaching five goals after 6 games played.

Katty scored a hundred goals as a soccer player for the Águilas on field 3 of the La Noria facilities, in her first Clásico Joven Femenil against Cruz Azul, who is beginning to resume her distinguished level on offense and that led to her first call-up in this 2022 to integrate the list of 23 selected that will participate in the Concacaf women’s pre-world championship.

This tournament will be held in Nuevo León, Monterrey, the state where the Mexican Women’s National Team is concentrating to debut in the preliminaries against Suriname, inside ‘El Volcán’, to later rival Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean zone.

Katty Martínez will step on the field that saw her grow until she won four titles in the Liga MX Femeni, her last two in the two-time Tigres Femenil championship in the Apertura 2020 and Clausura 2021 tournament. Now that Mónica Vergara will be considered, she only has one goal in mind, to qualify for the Concacaf Championship and get a ticket to the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand 2023.

“Happy to be back with the Women’s National Team and enjoying every part of this process. We continue to prepare to start the road to qualifying for the World Cup in the best way. See you on Thursday!” ‘Killer’ Martínez mentioned in their social networks.

Katty Martínez was summoned by the coach along with Alicia Cervantes (Chivas), Myra Delgadillo (SC Braga) and Joseline Montoya (Chivas) to cover the axis of attack. He works with great dedication to start this FIFA Date as a starter before the Mexican fans who will make an appearance at the Tigres venue that will host Mexico vs. Suriname next Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time). 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

