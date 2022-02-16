Home page world

One person was killed when two S-Bahn trains collided in Bavaria on Monday. © Matthias Balk/dpa

While the injured are still being treated in hospitals, the recovery of the trains is being prepared after the collision between two S-Bahn trains. But the specialists still need the investigators’ approval.

Schäftlarn – After the collision between two S-Bahn trains south of Munich, in which a passenger died and 18 people were injured, the police investigation continues on Wednesday.

“There are specialists out there who still have to measure a lot with special technical equipment,” said a spokesman for Munich’s police headquarters. “Therefore it is questionable whether the salvage will already start.”

Especially since, among other things, a special crane is required to salvage the smashed trains on the elevated railway embankment; several parts of the train had jumped off the tracks. The statics of the railway embankment must also be checked first. In preparation for the rescue, but also for the investigation files, the scene of the accident near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn train station was photographed from the air using drones.

Railway remains closed

The two trains, occupied by 95 people, collided head-on on a single-track route on Monday afternoon during rush hour. Human error is suspected to be the cause. The Bavarian Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann (CSU) said yesterday: “As things stand at present, there are no indications, no indications that it is a technical failure.” might have made a mistake”.

The two train drivers were not yet able to be questioned on Tuesday. The investigators secured the tachographs of the two railcars and heard witnesses.

According to information from railway circles, the accident route is equipped with an electronic safety device. The technology monitors train traffic and can brake trains automatically in an emergency. This system apparently also struck and braked at least one train.

The railway line will remain closed until further notice, as will the federal road that passes below the accident site. The railway set up a replacement service with shuttle buses and taxis. dpa