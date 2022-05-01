The technical director of the Chivas from GuadalajaraJuan Pablo Alfaro, assures that his team must keep its feet on the ground for what is to come in the closing of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil and ultimately in the Liguilla.

Chivas is one of the most contender teams to title in this contest of the pink circuit and that is why the strategist wants his team to continue with the same style of play so as not to slow down at key moments.

“We focused on going game by game, we focused on qualifying, it was one of the objectives, to be among the first four. How the tournament is taking place are statistics that add up, like the 40 points, getting to the Liguilla as best as possible. First we have to have our feet on the ground. The next one is Rayadas, we must play it seriously and responsibly. They are the leaders and it will not be easy. We cannot throw the bells on the fly, because the Liguilla will not be easy, ”he explained at a press conference.

alfaro He assures that he did not know that the victory against Atlas was the hundredth for the team in the Liga MX Femenil.

“I give a lot of value to the victory. I did not know the triumph number 100, of the 40 points I did know. I’m satisfied with how it worked, we had periods where we didn’t have the ball. The team played a good game on all lines”, he concluded.

We recommend you read

Due to the great campaign that Rayadas has had in which they have scored 42 points so far, the Flock could still mathematically aspire to the top of the contest, although for this they need Monterrey to run into Tigres in the Clásico Regio and that next week The Guadalajarans defeat those from Nuevo León to take the first place in general.