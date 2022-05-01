There were jokes, celebrities and glamour, but also some very serious messages. After Donald Trump’s veto during his term and the break due to the pandemic, Joe Biden attended the traditional dinner this Saturday night with the journalists who cover the White House and launched a plea in favor of the press, paying tribute, among others, to reporters who have died in the war in Ukraine. But, in an increasingly polarized country, he also warned of the “poison” of disinformation and called on the press to “seek the truth as best as possible, not to inflame or entertain, but to enlighten and educate.” “The truth matters. American democracy is not a reality show.”he underlined.

The White House correspondents’ dinner was held this Saturday night in style with the assistance of Biden and some 2,600 people crowded into a room at the Washington Hilton hotel without a mask or social distance, although with proof of vaccination and a negative test of the day as requirements to attend.

A few weeks ago, another prominent Washington social event with journalists, the Gridiron club dinner, turned into a super-contagious event, with dozens of cases confirmed in the following days. The ghost of the covid has caused that Biden, 79, has not participated in the dinner as such, but has joined the final speeches that close the act, that of a humorist, this time Trevor Noah, who mocks of the president and that of the president himself, who made fun of himself, the journalists, the Republicans and Trump.

The pandemic gave rise to some of his jokes. “This is the first time the president has attended this dinner in six years. It is understandable. We had a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID,” he said. And he threw a dig at the Fox News network journalists present (and, therefore, vaccinated) for his hypocrisy, since it cannot be said that his network has been very enthusiastic about vaccines.

Biden started by joking about his low popularity rating. “I give special thanks to the 42% who really applauded. I am very excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than me, ”she said in reference to the journalists. He also left a message for his political rivals: “I’m not here to mess with the Republican Party. Is not my style. In addition, there is nothing I can say about them that has not already been recorded by Kevin McCarthy ”, leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, who at different times has recorded conversations in which he disqualified Trump.

poison in democracy

But then Biden got serious: “We are in a time where what we have long taken for granted is facing the greatest threat. And I’m being deadly serious. Abroad, the liberal world order that has laid the foundation for global peace, stability and prosperity since World War II is truly and seriously under threat. And at home, a poison corrodes our democracy. All of this is taking place with the rise of misinformation, where the truth is buried by lies and lies live on as truth. You, the free press, matter more than ever in the last century.”

The guests, during the White House correspondents dinner. ALEXANDER DRAGO (REUTERS)

In addition to the return to social life after the pandemic, Biden’s attendance at dinner this Saturday symbolizes in some way the relative normalization of relations between the White House and the press after the stormy period of Donald Trump. The former president first boycotted and later declared the correspondents’ dinner “dead.” He was not about to be mocked as president.

On two previous occasions, Trump himself had already been mocked at the correspondents’ dinner. Especially remembered is the 2011 edition, when the then president, Barack Obama, humiliated Trump, who had been promoting the conspiracy theory according to which Obama was not born in the United States and was, therefore, an illegitimate president. Trump denies the theory that it was those jokes that decided him to fight for the presidency.

The first correspondent in the White House was the journalist Washington Evening Star William Fatty Price, who was commissioned to go to the presidential headquarters in search of news. She stationed herself at the entrance on a regular basis and asked who came and went what they were going for and what they had talked about. The year was 1896. His column At the White House it became a success and competition immediately arose, and in some way the White House Correspondents Corps was born. William McKinley was the first president to appear frequently on the porch to meet with journalists. He was assassinated in 1901 and his replacement, Theodore Roosevelt, took advantage of the renovation of the White House in 1902 to create the first press room.

Since then, the White House correspondent corps has only grown. That group of journalists had their first dinner in 1921, and in 1924 President Calvin Coolidge joined the party (“He had just been elected senator that year,” Biden joked with his age). Since then, every president had attended the correspondents’ dinner until Trump. The last absence that was remembered was that of Ronald Reagan in 1981, shortly after being shot. John F. Kennedy managed to get women admitted to the party as early as 1962 by threatening not to go.

Actors and celebrities

Some US media have criticized the dinner because they consider it conveys an image of excessive camaraderie or cronyism between politicians and journalists. New York Times It has not allowed its journalists to attend the official dinner for years, but they do attend parties and parallel celebrations that have grown around the event.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. STEFANI REYNOLDS (AFP)

Over time, the dinner has become perhaps the most glamorous social event in Washington, with an increasingly crowded red carpet. This year the cameras have mainly pointed at Kim Kardashian, who has come with her new partner, the comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

In the act, prizes are awarded to journalists and there are those who have joked with the Oscars. Not in vain among the attendees were the actresses Drew Barrimore, Brooke Shields, Diane Lane, Fran Drescher and Amy Shiels and the actors Tim Daly, Leslie Jordan or Corey Stoll. The latter rose to fame for playing a congressman in the House of Cards series, which is already more than many of the celebrities, models and various celebrities who attend the party have to do with journalism or politics.

The correspondents’ dinner was baptized years ago as the nerdy prom, something like the party of the nerds. Those who become White House correspondents are supposed to be bright or hard-working students who didn’t even make it to their prom. (prom) and here they had their chance to socialize with each other. Now it looks more and more like a Hollywood party.

