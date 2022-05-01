Despite the goalless draw against Blue Crossthe Eagles of America were placed in positions of league of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League. The Young Classic which was disputed in Aztec stadium during the Matchday 17closed the regular phase for the bluecreamwho managed to save the campaign after the arrival of Ferdinand Ortiz to the bench after a disastrous start.

After six wins in a row, the Millions They tried in various ways to break the zero, but The cement machine he was a tough opponent; however, he sometimes became tense, Peter Aquinas got the yellow card for committing a foul on Ignatius Riveroat minute 9. John Escobar was warned for leaning on Diego Valdesat 32′.

Pedro Aquino fouled Ignacio Rivero Jam media

Tempers ran high Richard Sanchez was painted yellow after a series of pushes at 32′ and Alvaro Fidalgo prevented the progress of Erik Lyra, at 39′, which caused few offensive actions and yes, many fouls that stopped the action in both parts. still the creams they had a last one with the option of a goal that they did not materialize, at 43′.

Cruz Azul did not know how to specify Jam Media

Nothing for anyone, those led by John Reynoso they had their answer at 51′, but it was of no use to them, since they did not harm the goal of William Ochoa. América still tried with a corner kick at 63′ and with a shot on goal by Sebastian Jurado at 67′. Although the changes arrived, the guest had not yet arrived and the public began to get impatient in the stands.

The bad news arrived for the Cemeteries at 82′ when Paul Aguilar he lay down on the grass, a thigh injury forced him off the pitch. Sebastian Caceres came from behind Christian Tabo, so the American defender was reprimanded for said entry on his opponent.

Diego Valdés was left on duty Jam Media

Ignacio Rivero had in his boots the opportunity for Cruz Azul to advance to direct Liguilla positions by taking a free kick at 89′, but… it ended up in the hands of Ochoa. Suddenly, Miguel Layun he took a free kick to the heart of the area that he finished off with a header Bruno Valdez at 90’+2, but the ball hit the post luckily for Blue Cross. The party finished without goals and between booing of the respectable one.

With this result, America rises to fourth place at the moment with 26 points to be placed in direct classification position, while Cruz Azul, with 25 units, will have to play the playoff to try to get the ticket for the Big party of the maximum Mexican football circuit.