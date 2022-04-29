Monterrey, Nuevo León.- After achieving the feat as the first woman to hold the title Women’s MX League Eve Mirror leads to Monterey stripes On the way to the two-time championship, the club responded with a vengeance by securing first place one day from finishing the regular phase of the Closure 2022.

With a balance of fourteen wins, one tie and one loss, the champions of the women’s circuit secured the top of the classification with 43 units. The women’s gang is determined to win the 46 points and will seek this task during their visit to the Akron Stadium in Women’s Chivas.

Professor Espejo, in her first tournament at the head of Rayadas, won the trophy that she could not win with Tuzas del Pachuca in the Apertura 2017. In her second semester in charge, she is looking for the second championship in line and against great teams that were reinforced in a good way and they comprise technical directors with very good knowledge of the final phase.

For now Eva Espejo is the only coach who will be at the big party of the Women’s MX Leaguealthough two excellent strategists could share the league with Rayadas’ tutor, Karina Báez -Women’s Pumas technician- and Carla Rossi -Women’s Rooster teacher-.

Both have one last chance to continue in the fight for the pink circuit cup. Karina Báez, after being champion as an assistant to Roberto Medina – technical director of Tigres Femenil -, came to replace Ilena Dávila on the Capitalino bench for the Apertura 2021, in her second direction she could lead the felines to the finals.

We recommend you read

On the other hand, Carla Rossi has held the position of Querétaro Femenil since the Apertura 2020 and in her third campaign she would achieve the first objective. The two coaches must draw a superior and intelligent tactical standing to win in their respective matches, Pumas Femenil with the victory will be in the Quarterfinals, Gallos if they win, they will be waiting for the other results to know their future in Clausura 2022.