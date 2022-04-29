Not only Einstein, Sírio and Vila Nova Star live the five-star medical market in the capital of São Paulo. As of May, the gaucho group Blanc Hospital arrives in São Paulo to reinforce the segment in the largest city in the country. The hospital was conceived by the entrepreneur Luis Felipe Ducati and by the doctors Charles Berres and Rodrigo Wobeto.

The goal, according to them, is to be the largest general hospital group with a surgical focus in Brazil. The expansion plan provides for eight more units in the main capitals of Brazil. Among the pampering for patients are suites with terrace, presidential suite, sauna, massage therapy, butler, concierge and the Vip Bistro Lounge, with streaming service and haute cuisine.

