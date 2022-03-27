This Sunday the Athletic San Luis will receive Tigres on matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League looking to return to the path of victory after several days without scoring points.

The Athletic San Luis will seek to leave behind the landslide suffered at home where they fell 2-4 to the Guerreras de Santos Laguna who had no mercy on a team that has not walked so far in the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil placing in the last positions of the overall table.

The Potosí team is looking for a victory that they have not achieved since date 1 when they beat the Bravas de Juárez 0-1, since then the team led by Jesús Padrón has not managed to add three points again.

This afternoon’s game will be difficult for Atlético San Luis, who host a Tigres team that has remained one of the best clubs in the Women’s MX Leagueand that in this contest has not been the exception.

The Athletic San Luis they are in the penultimate position of the general table with eight points after one victory, five draws and five losses; For their part, the Amazons are in third position with 27 points. Here we tell you where and at what time to watch the Atlético San Luis match against Tigres on matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Stadium