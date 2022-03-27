The Saudi Arabian Grand Prixsecond race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championshipconfirmed that Ferrari is back to fight for victory at every race, even if this time on the top step of the podium Red Bull of the World Champion Max Verstappenright in front of two Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver lost the lead with three laps to go, after a race almost always in the lead.

The two as in Bahrain gave birth to one close fight and thrilling, made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking. Meanwhile behind Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG they did not go beyond the tenth position.

F1 Gp Saudi Arabia 2022, race won by Verstappen

On the circuit of Jeddahwhere the Saudi Arabian GP was held, the great protagonists of the race were Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc, which gave birth to an exciting grand prix. The two challenged each other with quick laps with the Ferrari driver who almost always led the race in the lead.

The overtaking decided by Verstappen against Leclerc

In the last ten laps, however, the Red Bull driver came dangerously close to his rival’s exhausts and exploiting the DRS he tried overtaking on more than one occasion, succeeding with three laps to go.

After overtaking immediately Leclerc he tried to make up for it but by now there was no more time available, with the race coming to an end. Despite the second place finish, Leclerc and Ferrari keep the first position in the drivers’ classification.

Leclerc finished in 2nd place in the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

The city circuit of Jeddah as in 2021 it caused several accidents and dangerous situations, such as the one that occurred to Williams of Latifi which hit the wall on lap 16, fortunately without any physical consequences for the driver.

F1 race podium 2022 SAUDI ARABIA

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

F1 2022 Saudi Arabia race classification, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT STABLE MOTOR TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 50 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 50 0.549 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 50 8,097 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 50 10,800 5 63 George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 50 32,732 6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 50 56,017 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 50 56.124 8 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 50 1’02.946 9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 50 1’04.308 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 50 1’13.948 11 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 50 1’22.215 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Mercedes 50 1’31.742 13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 49 1 lap 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 47 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36 Withdrawal 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 35 Withdrawn 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 35 Withdrawn 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 14 Withdrawn 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull

TOP 10 ranking Saudi Arabia 2022 race, the order of arrival

