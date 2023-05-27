Mexico City.- Night of joy for Club América on the pitch of the Azteca stadium today. A kick from Alison González (25′) allows the club led by Ángel Villacampa to celebrate a minimal margin in the overall result of the semifinal against Tigres UANL of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga Mx Femenil.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

