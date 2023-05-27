In Seven, the sociopath determined to punish those designated by the Bible, an artist of torture and sadism, who preyed on the victims who incarnated the seven deadly sins, began his macabre party by making a fat guy eat until he burst, whose only pleasure in his lonely and pathetic existence was gorging without brake. It is assumed that this was fiction and that the man who weighed 250 kilos, with Diogenes syndrome and who has remained hidden in his house for more than three years, has not been detained by any diabolical vigilante. Simply, that during that time no human being cared for him. Not a little, not a lot, not anything. And go find out if that guy behaved badly before with his peers, but the helplessness he has suffered is outrageous. If they noticed his existence, it was because of the disgusting smell that came out of his cave.

Reading that horrifying news I associate it with the death a year and a half ago in Paris of an 84-year-old photographer who had fallen on a busy street. The frost finished him off at dawn. Hundreds of people passed by him throughout the night. It never occurred to any of them to think that this person needed help. Or worse yet, they would be convinced that she could ask for it. Which would be offensive to those who spend their days and their insomnia staring at a phone screen. They would waste their irreplaceable time.

No reasonable doubt that hell is on earth. But a deeper chill is when I find out that there are children who commit suicide. They can also do it in pairs and being twins. And you understand the man who reached the heart of darkness repeating with a sleepwalking expression: “The horror, the horror.”

