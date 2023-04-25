Mexico City.- Club América will seek the Liga MX Femenil title by securing its ticket to the Clausura 2023 Liguilla thanks to the 2-1 victory against Querétaro at the Azteca stadium today.

The logic of the game was to see the ball at the feet of the Águilas players who had shots in defense of the blue-blacks. Their defensive game seemed to have a good port if it weren’t for the very serious mistake made by the goalkeeper, Marta Alemany, before the break.

Kiana Palacios settled in with her left foot to shoot a low ball, easy to catch with her hands but the Spaniard returned it with her leg and left the opportunity for Natalia Mauleón to counter-finish and celebrate the partial victory at 44′.

At the start of the complement, Querétaro gave América a peck after scoring Deisy Ojeda but the assistant found her offside when she received the ball, contrary to what happened moments later in the play of the second for the feathered ones.

Direct charge that traveled to the opposite side where Kymberly Rodríguez appeared ahead of the defense. Marta Alemany neglected her goal when she wanted to grab the number 5, however she is high and the central defender plays for Kiana Palacios who did not forgive on 56 ‘.

Those directed by