There is no doubt that Shakira She is one of the most successful artists of the moment. Despite the hard times she had to go through due to her controversial separation from Gerard Piqué, the Barranquilla native has continued to shine in the artistic world and has managed to turn the lack of love she has experienced into inspiration for her new creations that have already become world hits. Therefore, the artist will be listed as the woman of the year at the inaugural Latina Women in Music gala.

This event is intended “Celebrate Latina artists, executives, and creatives who are proactively working to bring about positive change, inclusion, and gender parity in the music industry.”

Shakira will receive recognition for inspiring other women

Leila Cobo, Billboard’s content director for Latin America, assured that Shakira has become an inspiration for other women to be encouraged to write and interpret their life experiences.

“Shakira is the definitive woman in music. Thanks to her, Latinas around the world continue to be inspired to write and perform deeply personal music.He created a movement completely on his own and remains more relevant than ever today, with elegance, enormous talent and a deep tradition of giving back to the community. She is the definition of a woman in music,” she maintained.

Shakira appreciates her recognition at the Billboard

Also, through her social networks, Shakira thanked Billboard for this appointment and assured that it is an honor to be considered the woman of the year.

“It is a great honor, thank you very much! See you on May 6.” he wrote on his Instagram stories.