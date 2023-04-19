Surely many do not know the origin of the most famous streaming platform in the world, Netflixbut its owners did not really start by creating a place in which to watch hundreds of movies, but rather they rented in the style of blockbusters but at home And although it seems strange, this tradition was still preserved, which apparently is about to come to a definitive end.

Netflix announced the end of the delivery system DVD and Blue ray will end the September 29th. In fact, this format was the one that really made the competition for the other movie rental company. And to the surprise of some, it was still active despite already having the streaming site, which made it remain active for a long time.

This is what was mentioned in a statement:

After an incredible 25-year run, we have decided to liquidate DVD.com at the end of this year. Our goal has always been to provide the best service to our members, but as business continues to shrink, that will become increasingly difficult. Therefore, we want to reach the top and we will send our final albums on September 29, 2023. Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home, and paved the way for the shift to streaming. From the beginning, our members have loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offers: the wide variety of titles and the ability to watch entire series.

During his statement, the company’s venture was also discussed, which began in 1998 and that little by little tried to overcome blockbustersgiven that although it was convenient to receive by mail the DVD, the blue color ticket for that time had the highest prestige. However, the years passed and this comfort won out in the end.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Many of us thought that Netflix had emerged as the streaming platform for smart devices. But we really didn’t know anything about the business because it basically wasn’t in Latam. We only learned more of this until Blockbuster also died in our region.