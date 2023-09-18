Guadalajara Jalisco.- Atlas imposed its local status to surpass UANL Tigers in it Jalisco stadium by achieving a placid victory in this date eight of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX this Sunday.

The first 45′ minutes were enough for the team Benjamin Mora will seal the victory over the students of Robert Dante Siboldi that were left at zero for the first time in the Opening 2023 due to its ineffectiveness in attack today.

While the Fury approved on several occasions Nahuel Guzmanwho was surprised after thirty minutes after the free kick of Juan Manuel Zapata on the front of the area.

Juan Zapata scored from a free kick

jam media

By having two collectors facing the ball, the Academy knew how to deceive the rival. Luis Reyes and Juan Manuel Zapata They spoke prior to payment. At first it was thought that it would be the ‘Bone’ Kings who would take the shot, but the Colombianwith little distance, hit him from the right to burst the university networks.

Jordy Caicedo made the second for Atlas

jam media

UANL Tigers tried to hang Atlas in defense after the goal, but when they recovered the ball the Foxes caught the visitor in a bad position to cause the ‘law of the ex’ by Jordy Caicedo, who saw ‘Patón’ ahead to score the goal that would be devastating for the ‘U’ of Nuevo León in the 43rd minute. 2-0 official.

Atlas of Guadalajara He reached three wins in the Opening 2023 to place themselves in eighth place with twelve points, while UANL Tigers He will continue with fourteen points, but due to goal difference he plummeted to fourth place in the general table.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.