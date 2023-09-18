The PSC lives trapped in a paradox: it swept Catalonia in the general elections of 23-J by obtaining more than a third of the deputies in the running (19 out of 48, 1,200,000 votes), but it barely has visibility, displaced by the prominence that the pro-independence parties have acquired, key in the negotiation of the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. With their victory on 23-J, the Catalan socialists closed a circle: they had already won the regional elections in 2021 and last May they extended their hegemony in the municipal elections, winning the mayor of Barcelona for the first time in 15 years (thanks to the support of Barcelona en Comú and the PP). Their overwhelming victory has been, however, now eclipsed by the privileged role that the general elections have reserved for Junts and ERC, which, although they came in fourth and fifth position in number of votes in Catalonia, hold the key to governability.

Salvador Illa, first secretary of the PSC, stated this summer that the socialists will do much more in this negotiating process than they will say, and this week he stressed that their mottoes are prudence, patience, discretion and respect for the Constitution. Sources close to the investiture negotiations maintain that the PSC and Illa could help normalize the relationship with Junts. In fact, the party of Carles Puigdemont, the former president fled in Belgium, he is the main partner of the socialists in Catalan town councils and regional councils. The PSC refuses to clarify whether it is playing any role in the contacts, although it does not rule out that it could play that role at any time. “You have to be very discreet in negotiations. But we work with the mandate given to us by the voters who want Pedro Sánchez to be president,” said Illa at the start of the course. Neither he nor anyone from the PSC will be, in any case, direct negotiators, as the PSOE will assume that role directly.

The Socialists have scheduled the celebration of their traditional Rose Festival for next Sunday, in Gavà (Barcelona), and the participation of the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is planned, just two days before the start of the investiture debate of the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo. His presence is interpreted as another example of complicity between Sánchez and the PSC, the socialist formation that did the most on 23-J to support the PSOE against the advance of the PP and Vox. After the PSC (19 seats), the common They were second, with seven, tied with ERC and Junts; followed by the PP, with six, and Vox, with two. Although, in number of votes, the PP came third, ahead of ERC and Junts. The PSC emphasizes that, in addition, it managed to increase its difference with the popular ones in this community: four years ago they surpassed them by ten seats, and now by 13.

All that capital has been rarified by the sudden resignation of Meritxell Batet, leader of the Catalan socialists in Congress and president of the Chamber in the previous legislature. It is an unusual situation: there are not many cases of resignations after overwhelming victories. Members of the PSC attribute his withdrawal from the political front line to personal issues, maintaining that he was already considering taking this step before the elections and that it has nothing to do with the decision of his successor, also a socialist Francina Armengol, who at first of change announced its willingness to allow the use of co-official languages ​​from the lectern. Batet distinguished herself during her mandate for a firm interpretation of the Chamber’s regulations that led her to prevent the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician in interventions.

With the condition of not being able to inconvenience Junts or ERC excessively, the socialists have set their sights on the Government of Pere Aragonès, whose budgets they supported in February and whom they reproach for having implemented only 11% of the approved measures (78% is in progress, and 11%, not started). There has been no progress in the large agreed infrastructure projects: they have signed an agreement for the B-40, a ring road in the second ring of Barcelona, ​​which causes great rejection in ERC; The commission on the El Prat airport has not been established – the deadline ends in December – and the Hard Rock project, a tourist and gaming complex in Tarragona, desired by the socialists, has now suffered a new slowdown due to the chemical risk. from a neighboring polygon.

This balance is not too stimulating for the socialists, but they find themselves in a labyrinth very similar to that of a year ago, when they supported Aragonès’ accounts after ERC did the same with those of the Government. The situation can be traced in this mandate, with the paradox that the PSC seems condemned to support the weak ERC Government despite having won the elections. And, while that path narrows, right-wing parties accuse the socialists of having abandoned constitutionalist postulates. Salvador Illa himself alluded after 23-J to the historical position of the PSC against amnesty and self-determination and recalled his frontal rejection of the independence referendum, pointing out that the “cornerstone” of all democracy is respect for the rule of law. . “We will not do anything that is outside the Constitution, but we must see this situation as an opportunity and not as a curse,” he now maintains in defense of the path of dialogue opened by the Government. The right has drawn up a strategy of equating the peak moments of the processes in 2017 with the current situation.

In that context, and under the motto not in my name, the Catalan Civil Society entity has organized a demonstration against the amnesty for October 8, the same date on which, in 2017, the first large anti-independence march took place in Catalonia. That demonstration united PP, Ciudadanos and, for the first time, the PSC behind the same banner, in a photo that became iconic. The socialists have obviously distanced themselves from the protest called now and the popular ones want to influence what they consider a contradiction, remembering that, until July 23, the PSOE flatly repealed the amnesty for those accused of the processes. Alejandro Fernández, leader of the Catalan PP, now mired in an internal crisis, believes that the socialists are outside of constitutionalism and that they have already broken the spirit of October 8 by establishing, in the last legislature, the dialogue table with the Generalitat.

