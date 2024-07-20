The activity of the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX in its Apertura 2024 tournament, continues this Saturday, July 20

With a match that has become interesting, this is the clash between Chivas and Mazatlantwo sets that each

that face each other put on a good show.

Chivas comes into this match with a boost of spirit after having achieved its first victory of the season last Friday against Querétaro, so stringing together a second game with a win would help them get into the fight for the top spots.

In the case of Mazatlanthe start has not been the best, two defeats and a draw have them in the lower part of the General. Their last match was against Toluca, a club that beat them, leaving them hurt, so they will seek to come out with a favorable result this time.

Mazatlán and Chivas tied 2-2 in their last Liga MX duel | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch Chivas vs Mazatlán FC LIVE?

The match is scheduled to be played this Saturday, July 20 at o’clock 17:05 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen live on Chivas TV.

Day: July 20

Time: 17:05 pm

Where to watch: Chivas TV

The history between both teams in Liga MX is very short, in official matches they have only faced each other on 8 occasions, leaving the Rebaño with an important advantage of 4 victories to only 2 for the Cañoneros, in addition to 2 draws. Chivas playing at home has taken 3 victories, but what gives hope to the Sinaloans is that in their last visit they won 1-3 against Chivas.