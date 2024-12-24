With Espanyol’s current numbers in hand (15 points in 18 games), at any other time in its history the coach would have been fired. But not in this one. The reality of the paralegal entity forces a deeper and calmer analysis, far from the usual result-based approach, and this plays in favor, at least for the moment, of the continuity of Manolo González.

The coach currently enjoys extra confidence from the sports management, something that has been maintained since his hiring last March despite the fact that the team has not obtained the desired results in the final stretch of 2024.

The coach saved a match ball against Celta and will continue despite the defeat in Las Palmas

From the sporting field, the coach has been defended in bad times and continues to do so for various reasons. Firstly, because Lugo was a personal bet from Fran Garagarza and because in this time the coach has proven to be a man committed to the club above personal interest. Also because it maintains the support of the locker room, at least from the bulk of important players. In addition, he has made a firm commitment to the home players, something that Garagarza considers vital for the future of the entity and that he has strived to improve since his arrival at the club. Mutriku understands that González is not a problem and that, despite everything, the team is only one point away from the positions that guarantee permanence. Economic concerns and a favorable calendar at the beginning of 2025 are other elements that will have played in Lugo’s favor.

To understand the firm defense of González by the sports management, it is good to remember that already at Eibar Garagarza supported Mendilibar against the opinion of the ownership, even going so far as to be relegated without first causing a change on the bench. Contact between González and Garagarza is daily. That is why before the match against Las Palmas the coach was very calm regarding his continuity and alluded to the fact that his work was recognized by his superiors.

No salary limit

The property will not invest a single euro for the third consecutive market

In this delicate context, it is preferable to bet on reinforcing the team in the winter market with a player on loan (there is no salary margin for expenses) who improves what there is, rather than a dismissal and hiring a new coach that diminishes even more. this limit. Although it is evident that the margin, for the third consecutive market the property will not invest a single euro, is tiny.





In all this time, the Galician coach has shown adaptability to vary the system in search of improvement and in the face of absences due to injury or suspension, he has opted for young players such as Antoniu Roca, Justin Smith or Rafa Bauzà, today important assets for the first team. equipment. Their fault is the poor performance of players who, a priori, should count more for any First Division team, such as Pere Milla, Álvaro Aguado or Salvi Sánchez.

Bet on the quarry

The prominence of Roca, Smith and Bauzà are valued positively in the club

Since his arrival in the first team, the Lugo coach has proven to be a survivor. In his first adventure in the elite, González achieved promotion in an agonizing playoff and achieved a very acceptable start in the First Division. However, a very negative streak away from home, together with a difficult schedule, have undermined their team’s confidence. The coach saved his first match ball against Celta when from within the club they were asked to make decisions in the previous week. Garagarza supported him. When everyone assumed his dismissal in case of defeat, the team achieved a great victory at home. The bitter defeats in Getafe and in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro returned the pessimism. And the last defeat in Gran Canaria could have been the end for him. But no, González will eat the nougat and start 2025 on the bench.





