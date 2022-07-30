With no time to waste, the Chivas del Guadalajara urgently need to accompany the improvement in their soccer performance with a victory that allows them to climb positions in the overall tablefor which it will seek to defeat as it gives rise to Pachuca This Saturday at 9:05 p.m. (Central Time) Mexico) in the Akron Stadiumin its commitment to Matchday 6 of the tournament opening 2022 of the MX League.

The Sacred Flockwho is in 14th place in the standings with 4 points, it comes from equaling 2-2 against Roosters of Queretaro in The corrector. Richard Chain you will already be eligible for louis oliveswho completed his game of suspension and had minutes with the U-20 on the previous date so as not to lose pace.

For their part, those of the Beautiful Airywho are in sixth place in the table with 8 units, fell against Necaxa for 2-0. William Almada you can count on Luis Chavezwho served his one-game penalty.

Chivas wants to extend their unbeaten record at home to three games against Pachuca; recorded a win and a draw. To win this duel, the Herd would reach 20 wins in short tournaments against the Tuzos. The Guadalajara they have conceded only one goal in their last three games in the Akron Stadium.