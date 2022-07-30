This weekend, “Stranger Things” fans have an appointment to meet Noah Schnapp at Comic Convention Lima 2022. As announced, the actor has already arrived in Lima to be part of this event.

If you are one of those who will see the famous Netflix’s Will Byers at Comic Con Peru 2022review the schedule, costs, details and more information available in this note.

Days to see Noah Schnapp at Comic Convention Lima 2022

The actor will be present at the convention this Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July. Schanpp will sign autographs, take photos with her fans, and take part in a meet & greet.

The Stranger Things star announced his visit to Lima on July 30 and 31. Photo: Facebook capture/Noah Schnapp

How much does it cost to meet Noah Schnapp in Lima?

According to the information provided by Joinnus on its website, a firm of Noah Schnapp has the value of S/ 358.02a photography S/ 358.02and the meet & greet, which sold out in just three hours, had a value of S/ 895.05.

Keep in mind that these prices do not include admission to Comic Convention 2022, which is divided into two prices: S/ 55.94 for one day and S/ 268.79 for the six days of the event.

Noah Schnapp schedule at Comic Convention Peru 2022

Noah Schnapp at Comic Convention Lima 2022. Photo: Comic Convention Lima 2022

From what has been reported, on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, Arena 1, at the San Miguel Beach Circuit will open its doors from 12.00 p.m.

Attendees must present their ticket in hand (physical or digital) and their vaccination card with the three doses at Gate 1. A KN95 or double surgical mask is mandatory.

Photos will be taken from 12.05 p.m.while the autograph signing will start at 1.05 pm After these activities, Noah Schnapp will go to the Outer Esplanade at 2:15 p.m. m.

Arrival of Noah Schnapp in Peru

Lucky fans had the opportunity to see the actor arriving in Lima. Noah Schnapp was accompanied by a delegation that took him to his hotel in Miraflores.

Do you sell food at Comic Convention Lima 2022?

Yes and it is located outside the dome. This food area offers the public hamburgers, chaufa, jungle food, Creole buffet, desserts, soft drinks, emollient, porridge and more. Prices range from S/5 to S/35.

Where is the Comic Convention Lima?

The Comic Convention Latin America Lima 2022 takes place at Arena 1 on the Costa Verde in San Miguel.

Terms and Conditions

Pay per photo is for one person only; Also, the autograph doesn’t entitle you to take a selfie with Schnapp. Meanwhile, the Meet and greet lasts 25 minutes on average, in which you can interact with him and, at the end, access a group image.

A photo or an autograph with him has the same cost: S/ 67.13.