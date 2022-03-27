The break for FIFA date It is the ideal time for Jaime Lozano make a cash cut and correct the details so that the Ray of Necaxa can be placed in the qualifying places in the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

After the victory on the field of University Olympic Stadium 1-2 on the Cougars of the UNAMThe team of Aguascalientes He climbed to the eighth step with 14 points, the product of four wins for two draws and five setbacks.

However, the last two wins over the white roosters the Queretaro at victory stadium and the aforementioned achievement in University City they mean for the Rojiblancos an emotional boost that gives them the possibility of being in positions of league.

“(I am) very happy, excited. Excited to return to a team in the League (MX) and eager for things to go well, that we start building something important for Necaxastart to stop thinking about fines between now and the next tournaments and be able to aspire to make a team that constantly fights to be in the playoffs for the league“, exposed the strategist of the Rays.

As for his arrival in the cadre of the former Electricians, “Jimmy“He maintained that it is due to his work with minor teams. “They see your work and especially the recent work, I think the clubs pay a lot of attention to the recent work that you have developed. I presented how I like to work, not only on the field but also off it, what my mission is , my vision, why I think I am suitable to be in this project”, he pointed out.

