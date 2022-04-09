of long tablecloths, Julius Furch celebrated the hundred goals in the MX Leaguebut in the duel on Day 13 against Rayos del Necaxa on the field of the Jalisco Stadium he reached his 101 goals during his stay in the highest circuit of Mexican football since his arrival with the extinct Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz in the closing 2015.

“It is a very nice achievement. I am always very grateful to my teammates who are the ones who help me produce goals, so I am eternally grateful to them and how much they have helped me to achieve this achievement in my career. We are looking for more goals. The sensations that having achieved something like this in my career leaves me is something very nice and very comforting, ”he said.

As for the 100 games with the jersey of the red and black of the Atlas, the Argentine attacker stated that it is something very beautiful and significant in his career, “today it is very difficult to achieve that number of games with a shirt and I am very happy because I have been able to achieve it in almost all the teams that I have been . Have 100 games defending the shirt of Atlas It is a great pride for me and that is why I feel very happy to have been able to achieve something like this”.

As for who dedicates his achievement to him, Julio Furch did not hesitate to assure his father, “because he always supported me. Since I was a child, he would do everything possible to take me to play or help me get a trial with a club in the city. I dedicate it to him because he always played it for me and because he always helped me. But also to my mother, my brother, my wife and my daughter who are all those who have accompanied me along this path”.

