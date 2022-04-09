Pecco Bagnaia is back. He had probably never left, but objectively the one seen in the first three races of the season seemed a distant relative of the one who had won four of the last six races last season. Even if it was not enough to sign the first pole position of the season, today’s one in Austin again looked very similar to that of 2021. And he is well aware of it too.

“It’s almost like a pole position after this difficult start to the season. Last year my strong point was to get on the track and push straight away, and I was getting hard lately, but this time we did it,” said the driver of the Ducati to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD after finishing the qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Americas in third place, behind the other two Desmosedici GPs of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, who in any case preceded him by a whisker.

Then he went a little more into the technical details of this performance that was finally up to the level of a candidate for the title race: “This morning, in FP3, I saw that with the soft in front I had a lot of potential, but I couldn’t express it precisely because I needed a little more support from the tire. In FP4, thanks to Cristian (Gabarrini, his technical boss), we were able to take another step and now I can manage everything very well also in terms of electronics “.

“I am very happy with the work we have done so far. In the second run of FP4 I entered with the soft tire used in the morning and an incredible time came out. From there I realized that we are there, that we are fast. I missed this. The feeling of being able to push right away. The bike came after me in everything, but I have to say that with fewer dips this track meets us more. Then being able to work like this during the weekends helps us a lot “, he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Piedmontese was one of those riders who also tried the medium rear tire in FP4, but the comparison seems to have convinced him that the best choice for tomorrow’s race is the soft one.

“The medium is a very good tire and on the right side it works very well, but I don’t like it because it makes me waste a lot of time in corner entry. The soft is much better from this point of view and if you can manage it in the first laps, it can lead you to make a big difference over the course of the race. “

“For sure we won’t see a low 2’02” or 2’03 “pace, but it will be a fast race, almost half a second to last year’s fastest lap, so we have to be very careful, even if I liked the soft. more in terms of incisiveness and as an aid in braking. I think a bit of everyone will go on the soft, but it’s also a simpler decision than in other situations. “

Staying on the subject of tires, on the front he has clear ideas: “I’ll go with the hard, no doubt, because I always prefer to have a lot of stability and with the soft I can’t force it as much. It’s true that it has more grip, but yes. it moves a lot and I don’t like it, because I feel much more front lock and it doesn’t help me “.