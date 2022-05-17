Mexico City.- The fans continue to increase in the soccer stadiums after the decrease in infections by Covid-19 and the security measures that have been put into operation to end all the violence in the soccer stadiums of Liga MX.

In this last week, the round-trip matches of the Quarterfinals were played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, Cuauhtémoc, Akron, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Universitario and Azteca, the latter being the one that recorded the highest income of the seven properties that housed the matches: Pachuca vs. San Luis, Atlas vs. Chivas, Tigres vs. Cruz Azul and América vs. Puebla.

According to the information shared on the Futboleros Facebook page, the Coloso de Santa Úrsula had a capacity of 51 thousand 186 spectators in the return game between América vs Puebla, the first leg in Cuauhtémoc completed 43 thousand 921 fans; the second highest figure in attendance.

The Volcano is positioned in third place with after allowing a capacity of 40 thousand 161 souls in the Tigres vs. Cruz Azul, second leg duel. On the other hand, the Akron Stadium hosted the first leg Chivas vs. Atlas, a property that received 34 thousand 780 followers of the ‘Perla Tapatia’.

While the return game at the Jalisco Stadium had an attendance of 32 thousand 746 people in the stands. Instead Cruz Azul vs Tigres was one of the commitments that recorded a low number of fans in the venue with 28 thousand 974 fans.

However, the tie between the superleader Tuzos del Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis was both in the first leg and in the second leg with the lowest number of spectators in the stands. The Alfonso Lastras received 16 thousand 605 fans and 9 thousand 565 people entered the Hidalgo Stadium.

For the semifinal stage the number will be higher, since the first four of Clausura 2022 are still alive and there will be two keys that aspire to a full house in both games; Pachuca will face America and Tigres will do the same against the champion Atlas de Guadalajara.