one piece it is a legendary work that in the course of over two decades has conquered millions of fans all over the world. Cosplayers also appreciate Eiichirō Oda’s manga very much, above all because of the huge cast of charismatic characters from which to take inspiration. What we propose today is a double cosplay of Nami and Perona made respectively by Amber Hallibell and Lera Himera who sign a deadly combo (in a positive sense) for One Piece fans.

Nami needs very few introductions: entered the Straw Hat crew in the first chapters of the One Piece mang, she is part of the cast of the protagonists in practically all the narrative arcs of the long-lived work of Eiichirō Oda. Perona, on the other hand, makes her debut in the Thriller Bark saga and leads the crew of the same name, she is characterized by a lively and somewhat childish character and she wears cheerful and colorful clothes.

As we can see in the shots below, for this alluring double cosplay Amber Hallibell was inspired by Nami after the time jump with long hair and the iconic pairing of jeans and a swimsuit, while Lera Himera wears the extravagant costume of the first version of Perona, complete with a lolita-style crown and dress, thus drawing inspiration from the first version of the character.

What do you think of the cosplay of Nami and Perona from One Piece made by Amber Hallibell and Lera Himera?