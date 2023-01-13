The Closing tournament 2023 of the MX League just started for the Red Devils del Toluca, but this will not be an excuse for not giving everything on the pitch against the eagles of america East Saturday and it is that the team wants a winning presentation, and what better than to do it at home and in front of their fans, in a duel of the day 2 that hogs the spotlight.

It will be at 7:05 p.m. (central Mexico time) when the Red Devils they will jump onto the pitch Nemesio Diez Stadium to face the Eaglesat the beginning of a new competitive cycle with a taste of revenge, and that is that after reaching the final, but losing it in the previous tournament, the scarlets do not seek less than to lift the cup.

But the road has just begun and now is the time to take the first step. The rescheduling of date 1, before the Atlas It did nothing but increase the desire to step on the field again and demonstrate the new face that, with five very punctual reinforcements, should result in a Toluca strengthened, with a lot of football, greater security and solidity in the defensive zone, a midfield that unbalances and a forward that is forceful.

We recommend you read

face the Eagles It will be a good test for the Red Devils of Ignacio Ambriz in his presentation in the tournament, and the fact is that the fans always expect a good performance and victory, against rivals like the bluecreams.