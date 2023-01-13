The National Center of Meteorology expected today’s weather to be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times, pointing out that there are chances of rain in some coastal areas, western islands and the sea.

The center stated that the temperatures tend to rise gradually starting today, while the northwest winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which has medium waves, sometimes turbulent. In the Arabian Gulf, light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times with the possibility of light rain in some coastal areas and islands, while it will be

Northeasterly winds, light to moderate in speed, are active at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea.

He explained that the weather for next Monday will remain partially cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy on the coasts and islands, indicating that the winds will be northeasterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at sea. Which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Tuesday will become humid in the morning with the possibility of light fog formation in some inland and coastal areas, which will change to partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in the west at night, with the possibility of rain.

He pointed out that there has been another rise in temperatures, while the wind is southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, turning to northwesterly in the afternoon, moderate in speed, gradually activating at night, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is Light to medium waves, gradually turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the current month of January is witnessing a decrease in temperatures, as the weather is cold during the day and sometimes very cold during the night in general, and this is due to the region being affected by the extension of the air elevation stationed over Siberia, where cold air rushes towards the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding area. He pointed out that during this month the country witnesses a remarkable activity of the northwestern winds sometimes (called the northern winds), which stir sand and dust in the internal areas, especially the open ones. These winds also lead to a significant rise in sea waves, while the relative humidity increases, especially in the early morning. As a result of the passage of moderate air masses over the Gulf waters towards the country, which provides an opportunity for light and dense fog to form, and the incidence of fog increases in the interior regions more than in the coastal regions.