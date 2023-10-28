Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito achieved its second title in the Copa Sudamericana this Saturday, by beating Brazilian Fortaleza 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Led by Argentine Luis Zubeldía, former coach of Independiente Medellín, Liga achieved its fifth international title: it had already won the Copa Libertadores in 2008, the Sudamericana in 2009 and the Recopa in 2009 and 2010.

The game ended tied 1-1 in the 90 minutes and then extra time was played, where the League had a little more initiative, although without success.

Juan Martín Lucero (48) opened the scoring for the Brazilian Leao and Lisandro Alzugaray (56) scored the tie in the final played at the Domingo Burgueño Miguel stadium in the Uruguayan city of Maldonado.

In the penalty shootout, Peruvian Paolo Guerrero missed the Ecuadorian team’s first charge: it was saved by goalkeeper Joao Ricardo. But then, Alexánder Domínguez, former Deportes Tolima goalkeeper, returned the hope to the Ecuadorians, by saving the shot of Argentine Silvio Romero, the third of the Fortaleza round.

Joao Ricardo was once again a hero by blocking the fifth charge of the League, executed by Alexánder Alvarado, but Pedro Augusto, who had the fifth for Fortaleza, missed it: Domínguez saved again. And then he stopped the sixth charge, from Argentine Emanuel Brítez, to give the League a new international title.

