Television Review | They stayed even when Russia attacked – The mini-series shows the humor and hope of the Ukrainians, but in the background there is pure horror

The Ukrainian series “They Who Stayed” contains six short films depicting the shock of the early days of the Russian invasion.

Kyivans will not forget how the morning dawned on February 24, 2022. Russia began its attack on Ukraine and also hit the capital.

Two million Kyivites fled, but just as many remained in the city, as is reminded in the opening credits of the miniseries made by the Ukrainians. As the name suggests, the episodes of the series tell about those who stayed.

An idea behind is the screenwriter Anastasia Lodkina, and the Ukrainians managed to get a producer from Germany for an important project. There are also public broadcasting companies from Norway, Sweden and Finland, or Yle. Yle advertises that the series will have its world premiere here.

Each of the episodes is a self-contained, quality-produced short film of about half an hour, and they all depict the shock of the early days of the attack. The stories are united by the desire to help and concern for children – and animals. The series was filmed in the spring of this year in Kyiv.

Ukrainians known for his absurd humor. It has been put to the test in the current situation, but the series is also supported by comedy and also hope. It still doesn’t give in to beautification, but in the background you feel pure horror and despair.

So what kept some of the people of Kyiv at home, even though at the very beginning there was reason to fear that Russia would succeed in taking over the city in a few days?

In the first one in the story, the new family is forced to come to terms with their differences. When the air raid starts, the mother’s ex intervenes because he is worried about his own child. The current husband has played down the threat, and the wife hasn’t been able to prepare either. Eksa was considered paranoid when he stockpiled food in his home. Now they will be needed.

The second episode is a true story about a zoo where the keepers managed to keep most of the animals alive when the food started to run out and the electricity went out. The third is a sad story about a homeless and undocumented man and his son. A man in his forties who left Donetsk feels that he is not fit for anything, not even for the front.

In the fourth story, a surgeon from Berlin ends up helping the people of Kiev after love. In the fifth, we live in a two-mother family and argue about whether or not to leave with the son.

The sixth episode is based on the stages of the famous Ukrainian artist Vjerka Serdjutška. Serdjutška (right) is played by Viacheslav Dovženko and the gatekeeper Viktor Ždanov.

Sixth the episode pulls the threads together. It is based on the world famous Ukrainian artist Vjerka Serdjutška or Andri Danylkon to stages in spring 2022, but he himself will not act in it.

The artist of the story stays alone in his luxurious apartment in a star building in the center of the city, that is, the one from which Vjerka has borrowed his drag performance outfit and headdress. He gets to know the gatekeeper downstairs and starts giving video interviews, which become super popular.

Series at the end, clips from the real Vjerka’s concert, which he gave in the Kyiv metro in June 2022. This is how we want to say that with the power of humor, people can at least live one day at a time.

It helps the children to cope better too, maybe.

Those who remained Yle Areena and TV1 Sun 29.10. at 21:45.