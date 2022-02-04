For years, Liga BBVA MX soccer was available in EA’s FIFA games. However, in an unexpected way, it has been revealed that this has changed today, as Konami has reached an agreement with this sports organization to take players from Mexico to eFootball 2022the controversial free-to-play title.

Through a statement, a new relationship between Liga BBVA Mx and Konami has been confirmed, thus culminating the previous contract with EA. Thus, the Japanese company will have access to the players, LIGA BBVA MX stadiums, 3D scansmotion captures, and faithful recreations of the official uniforms of each Mexican Club.

This was what Mikel Arriola, executive president of the LIGA BBVA MX, commented on the matter:

“We are delighted to welcome KONAMI to the LIGA BBVA MX, a strategic partner who, with his great experience over the years, has shown that he shares our philosophy and passion for soccer. This association is a symbol of our commitment to drive the global reach and exposure of the League to the highest levels, offering a new interactive experience to the great fans in Mexico and beyond our borders. This association will give us the opportunity to meet other audiences, achieving a new level of roots among the different generations of gamers and will also open windows of opportunity for the growth of the 18 Clubs in all aspects”.

📄 #RELEASE The LIGA BBVA MX and KONAMI, a leading Japanese video game company, announce a historic exclusivity agreement for the eFootball franchise

🔗https://t.co/Als3e4iwfZ pic.twitter.com/eJIvfIv7OY – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 4, 2022

Similarly, these were the statements of Yuta Kose, president of KONAMI Digital Entertainment, Inc., about this new relationship:

“We are proud to have LIGA BBVA MX as partners and the opportunity to bring our fans in Mexico and the United States closer to their favorite clubs through eFootball. As partners, we will work collaboratively with the league to bring the best to our respective audiences. From the level of in-game polish and league representation with official kits and crests to how fans will engage on and off the digital pitch, our goal is a completely immersive experience for all generations to enjoy.” .

At the moment it is unknown when the Liga BBVA MX will be available in eFootball 2022, but it is likely that in the next update of the game we will have more information about it. On related topics, the mobile version of this title has been delayed. Similarly, eFootball 2022 it was considered one of the worst games of 2021.

Editor’s note:

This is an interesting revelation. Considering the dismal performance he had eFootball 2022 last year, one would think that Konami would only be focused on improving the game, but it seems that they have also had time to land big exclusivity contracts.

Via: BBVA MX League