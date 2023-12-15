The name of Marco E has been on the list of most wanted criminals in Europe for a few weeks now. The Rotterdammer (31) was once in hiding in a penthouse of a former Feyenoord player, escaped a liquidation attempt and is now said to be working with the infamous coke dealer Isaac 'Bomb' B. A portrait of the man who allowed himself to be photographed with an automatic rifle and would not hesitate to use brute force: “He is considered life-threatening.”
