In an effort to ease the financial burden on residents affected by medical debt, New York State implemented the “Fair Medical Debt Reporting Act” (Fair Medical Debt Reporting Act). This measure, which has as its main objective prohibit the inclusion of medical debt on consumer credit reportshas been hailed as a crucial step toward protecting consumers from the negative consequences of unpaid medical debt on their credit histories.

The initiative, which takes effect immediately, follows the lead of the state of Colorado, making New York the second state to specifically address the issue of medical debt on credit reports. The law focuses on a number of key points that seek to protect consumers from the detrimental effects of medical debt on their credit scores and, therefore, their financial opportunities.

The “Fair Medical Debt Reporting Act” focuses primarily on any unpaid debt related to services, healthcare products or devices provided by hospitals, licensed healthcare professionals and certified ambulance services. Debt from credit cards specifically intended for medical care, whether open or closed, is excluded from this legislation.

New Yorkers with medical debt will not have their credit history affected See also Sberbank assessed the impact of Visa and Mastercard solutions on the operation of cards in Russia

(We also recommend: Mickey Mouse is leaving Disney: they lost the public domain battle)

Consequences of Violation and Changes to Consumer Reporting Laws

The law imposes significant restrictions on medical service providers, prohibiting them from providing any portion of the medical debt to credit reporting agencies. Additionally, it prohibits the inclusion of clauses in contracts with collection agencies that allow medical debt to be reported to credit agencies.

The legislation provides that any reported medical debt will be considered void, providing additional protection to affected consumers. Additionally, it redefines the term “medical debt” in the General Business Law and expands the list of information that consumer reporting agencies cannot include in their reports, specifically incorporating medical debt.

With millions of Americans grappling with medical debt that affects their ability to afford basic needs and hurts their credit scores, New York's new law seeks to change this reality. medical debt, that disproportionately affects low-income people and communities of coloris now faced with a measure that prohibits hospitals and credit reporting agencies from including this debt on consumers' credit reports.