The murder occurred on December 9, 2020 at a location located in Ituzango, Argentina. There, the victim would have approached to collect his salary and this annoyed the owner of the business, Luis Ernesto Mieres, who he murdered him after an exchange of words.

Nevertheless, Mieres took the body of his employee and buried him in the patio of his houseIn order not to leave evidence, the car in which this man had arrived to collect his salary also disappeared.

After noticing his absence, the family began to look for him and within the investigation work The first thing they found was his burned-up vehicle near the pizzeria. Thanks to security camera videos, it was discovered that the business owner’s truck had been in the same area and was identified as a suspect.

A few days after the crime, the murderer confessed to the police that he had murdered his employee and later did so before a prosecutor. The young man’s body was found in the patio of the Mieres house.

This man served a few days in prison while the sentence against him was heard and the Oral Criminal Court 5 of Morón sentenced him for the loss of his life.

The institution also determined that the murderer’s stepson, Martín Silva Albornoz, 25, was an accomplice in the murder, but he managed to be released after serving a prison sentence.

The victim’s family referred to this man’s sentence: “The perpetrator of the homicide was sentenced to life, which is what we were looking for from the beginning and for that reason we are satisfied,” mentions his relative.

Regarding the release of the stepson, he mentions that: “With the sentence to the stepson, who covered him up, we are not satisfied. My uncle weighed 150 kilos and he can’t carry the dead weight of such a big man alone.”

