The world of video games is not safe from rumors. What if they are going to redo Legacy of KainWhat if the new Switch Pro will have graphics with 60 FPS and ray tracing, and other fantasies that in the end turn out to be pure smoke. But for every rumor that turns out to be false, there are some that turn out to be true and fill fans of this medium with joy.

Therefore, today we bring you this Top 5 video game rumors that came true recently. From some open secrets that were confirmed, to returns that were already sorely needed.

Number 5. The rumors about the remake of Crisis Core were true

One of the most famous rumors in 2022 was that Square Enix was working on a remake for current consoles of core crisis. The beloved prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Some insiders began spreading the word, with some even securing the consoles it would be released for.

Source: Square Enix

Fortunately, this rumor was not as prolonged as others, since the arrival of this remake was confirmed shortly after. Now a whole new generation will be able to enjoy this great PSP title, but already on the consoles of the moment. Even the switch got its own version, so you have no excuse for letting it slide.

Number 4. Remake of Resident Evil 4

After the success that Capcom achieved with the remake of Resident Evil 2, it was decided to redo the sequel, although with a slightly less effusive result than its predecessor. However, in the remake of the three there were clues indicating that the fourth installment would also have its own.. Since then, an infinity of rumors began to circulate.

Source: Capcom

Some leakers even shared images, though these looked more like weird Resident Evil 2 mods. But months later, Capcom dropped the bombshell during a PlayStation presentation where it revealed that Resident Evil 4 Remake It was a reality and it will arrive in March 2023. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait anymore.

Number 3. Rumors that EA was working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order It was a very pleasant surprise when it arrived in 2019. Since it was a very good single player adventure and had a story that fit very well into the canon of the franchise. Although perhaps not many expected a sequel, rumors about its existence began to circulate at the end of 2019 thanks to one of its developers.

Source: EA Games

When asked about the possibilities of this, he simply said that there could be one, but did not share any plans. In the middle of 2022, a renowned journalist revealed that this sequel was true with everything and the name of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. A few weeks later this title was confirmed, with the exact same name and a release date of 2023.

Number 2. The return of Silent Hill

Following the unfortunate cancellation of Silent Hills due to the lawsuit between Konami and Kojima, fans of the franchise were anxious to find out if their favorite franchise would have a future. Rumors about her persisted for years. Even a game that had nothing to do with it was pointed out as a secret Silent Hill that would also come from Kojima’s hand.

Source: Konami

The rumor also began to emerge that Bloober Team, creators of The Mediumthey were working on a title of silent hill. This last rumor turned out to be true and it was revealed that Bloober Team will be in charge of a remake of Silent Hill 2, which is perhaps the most beloved game in the entire saga.

The best thing is that it was not only that, three other games in the franchise were also revealed, as well as a movie. So the rumors came true and with interest.

Number 1. Rumors that Death Stranding 2 is Hideo Kojima’s next game

Hideo Kojima is one of the most esteemed video game developers in the field. So everyone was impatient to know what his next project would be. Some rumors pointed to a secret title with Microsoft. Although this has already been confirmed in development, not many details are known about its history or gameplay.

Source: Kojima Productions

Then rumors arose that his next project was actually the sequel to Death Stranding. Its interesting title about delivering packages in a dystopian future. It seems that those who spread this rumor had divination gifts. Since during The Game Awards 2022 it was revealed that Death Stranding 2 is indeed Kojima’s next project. With a pretty spectacular trailer.

These were the rumors that we were glad to have come true. We hope that in the future some of the current ones will also turn out to be true. Do you agree with our top? What rumors have you heard recently? Tell us in the comments!