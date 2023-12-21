Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, considered that the initiative of the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, would contribute to addressing the political impasse and lead to transparent elections whose results would satisfy all parties in the country.

During his meeting with the US Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and the Chargé d'Affairs of the Washington Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Brent, in Tripoli, Al-Manfi affirmed that his position is “steadfast towards the Libyan issue, and that Battelli’s initiative will contribute to addressing the political impasse and lead to transparent elections built on solid foundations.” And its results are stable and all parties are satisfied with it.”

On November 23, Batelli sent, through a statement, invitations to the main institutional parties in Libya to participate in a meeting that will be held during the coming period, with the aim of reaching a political settlement on issues of political disagreement related to the implementation of the electoral process.

For his part, Norland affirmed his support for the Batelli initiative, “which aims to make the electoral process a success and achieve stability in all parts of Libya.”

He expressed his “appreciation for Al-Manfi’s role in bringing the viewpoints of the Libyan factions closer together, and his efforts to end all transitional stages through free and fair elections.”

On Tuesday, Al-Menfi affirmed his adherence to “the necessity of ending all transitional stages in Libya through fair and impartial elections,” during his meeting in Tripoli with the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Libya, Martin Longden.

In a related context, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, said yesterday that his government will participate in the meetings scheduled to be held between the Libyan parties in the coming period under international auspices, noting that this is with the aim of “finding a fair constitutional electoral base.”

Al-Dabaiba's statements came during his meeting yesterday with US envoy Richard Norland, according to a statement by the media office of the National Unity Government.

The statement said, “Al-Dabaiba confirmed that the participation of the National Unity Government in the planned meetings, which are being coordinated by the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, comes with the aim of creating a fair constitutional legal basis that enables elections to be held.”

He added, “Al-Dabaiba confirmed to the American envoy the position of the national unity government in support of holding elections and ending the transitional phase directly, without any parallel paths, in order to achieve the will of the Libyan people.”

Libya is witnessing a power struggle between a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, and the National Unity Government headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, who refuses to surrender except to a government that comes through a new elected parliament.