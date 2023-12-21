Prague (Union, Agencies)

Czech police announced that more than 15 people were killed yesterday in a shooting incident at Charles University in Prague. Police Chief Martin Vondracek told reporters that “more than 15 people were killed and at least 24 were injured,” while Interior Minister Vit Rakošan confirmed that there was no indication that this crime was linked to “global terrorism.” The police explained on the “X” platform: “The gunman was eliminated.” Czech media reported that the shooting occurred at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University, where teachers and students were instructed to lock the doors of the rooms they were in, while the police intervened. The private Nova TV channel reported an explosion and the presence of a gunman on the roof of the building located in the historic center of Prague.

Prague emergency services confirmed that a large number of ambulances were deployed at the university, adding that the injuries ranged from minor to very serious.

Interior Minister Vit Rakosan told Czech public television that “the presence of another gunman has not been confirmed,” calling on people to follow police instructions. The police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay in their homes. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a message of condolence to Prague. She wrote on the “X” platform: “I was shocked by the violent shooting incident that claimed the lives of many people in Prague.”

France expressed, through Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, its “affect and solidarity” with Prague.

In the same context, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all citizens in the city of Prague to take caution and stay away from the area where the shooting occurred. It also called on citizens there to follow the safety instructions issued by the Czech authorities and to communicate in emergency cases via the emergency line at 0097180024. And register in the “My presence” service.