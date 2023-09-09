Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Abdullah Batili, affirmed his agreement with a member of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, on the “urgent need” to finalize the legal framework for the elections, and to address contentious issues through a comprehensive dialogue in a spirit of consensus, which would enable the country to Moving towards elections, and restoring popular legitimacy to all institutions.

Batelli said, in a series of messages he posted on his account on the “X” platform: “He met Al-Lafi on Thursday, where they discussed the current political and security situation in the country, and stressed the importance of harmonious work in national institutions.”

During the meeting, the UN envoy stressed the responsibility of the Libyan leaders to participate with determination in the national reconciliation process, stressing the readiness of the United Nations to support the efforts of the Presidency Council in this regard. Last Wednesday, Batelli confirmed, during a field visit to the town of Al-Azizia, southwest of Tripoli, that the United Nations is ready to support the agreement to form a unified government to lead the country to elections. The UN envoy described his visit to Al-Azizia as fruitful.

He said, “I reaffirmed the United Nations’ permanent readiness to support Libyan leaders and active national institutions at all levels to work together, through constructive dialogue, in order to reach a comprehensive political settlement, including an agreement to form a unified government to lead the country to elections.”

In another context, the forces of the Libyan National Army continue to secure the southern borders with Chad, Niger and Sudan, fearing the infiltration of armed elements into the cities of the south, according to what a Libyan military source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The Libyan source stated that the Libyan armed forces began digging a trench along the common southern border between Libya and Chad, for fear of the infiltration of illegal immigrants or criminal gangs into Libyan territory, stressing that the move comes in light of the comprehensive military operation launched by the General Command of the Army before weeks to secure the southern region.

The source pointed out that the army forces sent military units to the cities of the south to contribute to the combing operations that are taking place there, stressing the success of the army in establishing security and stability in the cities of the south, specifically in “Umm al-Aranib” and “Murzuq”, explaining that a liaison committee formed by the army command continues. With notables and elders of southern cities to address security breaches as soon as possible.

For his part, Professor of International Relations and Head of the Department of Political Science at the Libyan University of Derna, Dr. Youssef Al-Farsi, confirmed yesterday that the recent movements of the Libyan army in the cities of the south come as a reaction to the tension and armed conflicts taking place in the countries of southern Libya, stressing that securing borders is a strategic and important matter.

Al-Farsi explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that Libya seeks to secure its common borders by digging trenches, pointing out that what is happening in Libya’s neighboring countries negatively affects the security and stability of the country in light of the spread of illegal immigration gangs and organized crime across the southern borders.