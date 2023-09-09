Washington (agencies)

The United States has begun implementing a repositioning of its forces in Niger as a “precautionary measure,” according to what the “Pentagon” said yesterday evening.

“The US Department of Defense is relocating part of its personnel and equipment from Air Force Base 101 in Niamey to Air Force Base 201 in Agadez, north of the Nigerien capital,” said Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon.

She added, “There is no immediate threat to our employees or acts of violence on the ground,” stressing that the move is just a “precautionary measure.”

She said, “A small group will remain at the Niamey base after the transfer process currently under way.”

The spokeswoman noted that some non-essential employees and contractors left Niger weeks ago. There are 1,100 US military personnel currently in Niger whose primary mission is to combat terrorist groups active in this region.