The situation in Libya shows no signs of improving. In the last 24 hours, around three hundred corpses have been extracted from the rubble, mostly buried in mass graves and it is very difficult to recognize them. But in the last few days a new phenomenon involves the area: «Risk of infectious diseases – reports Foad Aodi, president of the Association of Doctors of Foreign Origin in Italy, of the Euro-Mediterranean Medical Union, member of the Fnomceo Global Health commission and prof. on contract at Tor Vergata University –. The phenomenon particularly involves Derna and its surroundings.” According to Aodi, numerous corpses are on the streets due to the consequences of the flood. «Numerous family members have reported the disappearance of their children – continues Aodi –: there are numerous children who are alone because they have lost all their family members and are at risk».

Precisely for this reason Foad Aodi launches an appeal to speed up relief efforts: “This is also necessary to fight infectious diseases, cholera and those caused by mosquitoes.”

Finally, Aodi asks everyone to verify all the data provided on Facebook and other channels before publishing and disseminating: «For everyone’s interest and the serenity of families and children. We want the interest of Libya and the Libyans and the political unity that we have been asking for for years with numerous appeals.”