Palazzo Baleani reopened a week ago, in Rome, with a new wide-ranging assistance project dedicated to women. free and without reservation – and for this reason renamed ‘the oncology emergency room’ for women. Before the center closed and the new organisation, in 2019 I was the subject of a mobilization of politicians and citizens for its survival.

Today Palazzo Baleani houses the Center for women’s health and well-being, promoted by Sapienza and the Umberto I university hospital, in concert with the Atena Onlus foundation, with the collaboration of the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt ). Active since 18 September, however, the center was yesterday the protagonist of a social ‘mystery’: the 2019 appeal against the closure was widely spread, as if it were current, so much so that it forced the Roman Polyclinic to remind us that the structure is open and that the news circulating was a hoax. A fake news that has been widely spread and whose ‘direction’ and objectives are not currently known.

The Center today offers services to women, which can be booked through the regional ReCup, linked to psychological well-being and mental health, nutritional and skin well-being, the gynecological area for the management of pregnancy and menopause and rare diseases. However, there is no specific breast centre.

The center – they explain from the Policlinico Umberto I – has a healthcare approach that is different from the usual one. “In current health systems, in fact, health assessments for women usually only concern the period of pregnancy. Palazzo Baleani, however, “with a ‘proactive’ modality, aims to develop, on an experimental basis, a model that intercepts and takes care of the needs of women of all ages to offer them a 360-degree assessment of their health at any stage of life”. In this way we look “systemically at organic, mental and emotional aspects”.

In the newly reopened structure, from 19 September to today – according to the Roman hospital – 95 services have been carried out with requests for specialist health assessment visits. The most numerous requests concerned the first cardiology visit with ECG, clinical nutrition dietary visit, immunology visit, gynecological visit”. Doctors and nurses from the Policlinico Umberto 1 work at the center, while for the oncology part the staff is that of the Ifo .