Libertadores and Sudamericana, classified: this is how the competitions continue

Medellin and Pereira.
Medellín, Nacional and Pereira, the Colombians that follow.
The South American Cup defined the crosses of the ‘play off’ prior to the round of 16, with the presence of only one Colombian team, the Independent Medellin.
Medellín was unable to advance in the Copa Libertadores and fell to the South American where they will now face San Lorenzo from Argentina in round-trip matches, in search of the place in the round of 16.
In this instance they play the second of the South American with the third of the Libertadores.
South American crosses
Meanwhile, in the Copa Libertadores the big surprise was Deportivo Pereira, who managed to get into the round of 16.
In that instance there is also National Athleticwhich was classified early.
The draw to define the round of 16 crosses will take place next Wednesday, July 5.
Bolilleros in Libertadores
SPORTS
