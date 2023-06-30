There is a trend towards an increase in the price of the monthly rental rate in Moscow in August, according to a study by Yandex Lease, which Izvestia got acquainted with on June 30. Service analysts have studied the dynamics of the average price during the summer months over the past three years, since 2020, and named the areas of the capital where the cost of long-term rentals grows the most in the last summer month year by year.

“Every year we see a traditional increase in demand for rental apartments and a decrease in service offers by the end of summer. On average, the number of ad views is growing by 18%, while the offer in Moscow is reduced by 20%, in New Moscow, in particular, by 31%. Therefore, if you are planning to rent a house in the capital, then you should not postpone this event for the “hot” season,” the press service of “Yandex Rent” noted.

They explained that good offers are sorted out within a few hours. In August, students and those who spent part of the summer remotely or on trips come to the city.

At the same time, the cost of rent during this period increases most in the Levoberezhny district. The most serious price jump here was recorded in the last summer month in 2021: the price increased by 22% compared to July. In the same period of 2022, the price rose by 6%. In June 2023, you can rent a studio or one-room apartment in this area for an average of 43.8 thousand rubles.

In second place is Sokolinaia Gora, where in the last two years the average rental price has grown by 7% by August. Currently, the cost of renting a studio and one-room housing in this place is 43.3 thousand rubles.

In third place is Northern Medvedkovo. In 2021, by the end of the summer, the monthly rental price here increased by 14%, in 2022 – by 6%. In June of this year, landlords are asking for an average of 37 thousand rubles a month.

On June 21, it was reported that Russia plans to launch a program that encourages young people to accumulate a down payment on a mortgage. As Izvestia was told in the Ministry of Construction, for this, people under the age of 35 will be compensated for 50% of the rent. A prerequisite for subsidizing will be precisely parallel savings for the purchase of your own housing in a new building.