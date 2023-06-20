Liam Payne returns to Peru after almost 10 years of his last and only presentation in our country with the now extinct group One Direction. The British singer enjoys fame from an early age with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson after having been part of the aforementioned band together on the talent show “The X factor”. Some time after the separation, the artist continued with a solo career that is followed by the millions of fans that he has in the world. This popularity has allowed him to go on an international tour with which he will arrive in our country this year.

YOU CAN SEE: Harry Styles would lead the halftime of the Super Bowl 2024, indicate US media

When is the Liam Payne concert in Peru?

From the official account of teleticketit was announced that the singer Liam Payne returns to Peru as part of his tour of Latin America, the former One Direction will give a concert at the Esplanade of the Monumental on September 1, 2023.

“From the United Kingdom, comes Liam Payne, one of the most talented members of the most famous boy bands of recent years. For the first time in Peru as a soloist! In a night full of pop, electro and a musical journey that it will definitely captivate you”, reads the Teleticket publication.

Liam Payne announces concert in Lima. Photo: Teleticket

YOU CAN SEE: “It’s not going to happen”: James Corden denies One Direction meeting for his latest show

When will tickets for the Liam Payne concert in Peru be on sale?

As read in the Teleticket post, tickets for the Liam Payne concert in Peru will have an exclusive pre-sale for Interbank card customers with a special discount this June 21 and 22 through its official website: teleticket.com. pe. The prices are still a mystery, however, in the next few hours the ticketing company will reveal its rates.

#Liam #Payne #returns #Peru #member #Direction #announces #concert #Lima #September